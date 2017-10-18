It's that wonderful time of the year when the leaves change, pumpkin flavored things suddenly appear everywhere and it finally becomes socially acceptable to marathon your favorite Halloween flicks.

Yes, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus, that masked killer Michael Myers from Halloween and more will soon invade your television if they haven't already.

For those of you looking to catch Disney's other Halloween classic, Halloweentown, you'll need to wake up a little early on the weekend. The film heads to TV on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11/10c on the Disney Channel. However, if sleeping in is more your speed, it's available for rent or to purchase for $2.99 and $3.99 repsectively through Amazon.

The 1998 flick stars Kimberly J. Brown as Marnie Piper, a 13-year-old who suddenly learns that she is a witch. After some training with her grandmother Aggie (Debbie Reynolds), she finds herself tasked with saving a small town full of supernatural creatures from dark and evil forces. It also stars Nashville's Judith Hoag as her overprotective mom Gwen and Joey Zimmerman as her skeptical younger brother, Dylan.

The film spawned a number of sequels including Halloweentown 2: Kalabar's Revenge, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweentown.