Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Crown Gives Netflix Its First Best Drama Golden Globe Win

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honored what it thought were the best television and movies of 2016 on Sunday night at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

There were several first-time winners including Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish and FX's critical darling Atlanta. Now that these talented people have taken home an important award, we're sure that you want to watch the work that got them honored. Great! Here's how you can watch all of the Golden Globes winners in television from the comfort of your own home.

Check out our complete Golden Globes coverage here

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Golden Globes won: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Sarah Paulson), Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Summary: The FX limited series follows the "case of the century" murder trial of O.J. Simpson. It's been a hit both commercially and critically since it premiered in early 2016, including a cleanup at the Emmys earlier in September.

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime, FX.com

Black-ish, ABC

Black-ish

Golden Globes won: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical of Comedy (Tracee Ellis Ross)

Summary: Black-ish is a family sitcom on ABC, which follows the lives of Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Ross) Johnson and their four children. The series mixes laughs with serious topics, including race relations and socioeconomic matters.

Where to Stream: Hulu, ABC.com

Atlanta, FX

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Golden Globes won: Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy (Donald Glover)

Summary: Glover executive produced, wrote and starred in the FX comedy about an aspiring manager of hip-hop artists trying to get his career off the ground while supporting his family and dealing with the daily struggles of being black in America today.

Where to Stream: FX.com





The Night Manager, AMC

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Golden Globes won: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Hugh Laurie), Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Olivia Colman), Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Tom Hiddleston)

Summary: Tom Hiddleston is a hotelier turned spy, tasked with taking down arms dealer Richard Roper (Laurie) when the latter comes to stay in his Cairo hotel.

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime,





The Crown, Netflix

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, The Crown



Golden Globes won: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama (Claire Foy), Best Television Series - Drama

Summary: Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth II in the early days of her reign as the Queen of England.

Where to Stream: Netflix

Goliath, Amazon

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Golden Globes won: Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Drama (Billy Bob Thornton)

Summary: A washed-up lawyer (Thornton) takes on a wrongful death suit against the huge firm he was previously part of.

Where to stream: Amazon

What are you going to watch first?