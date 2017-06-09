

It's finally that time again, musical theater nerds. The 71st Annual Tony Awards, otherwise known as the insane celebration of the cream of the Broadway crop, will air live this Sunday (June 11th).

Without Hamilton dominating the winners list like last year, this year's Tony Awards is setting up to be a pretty intense competition for New York's finest stage performers. Newcomers Dear Evan Hansen and In Transit will go toe to toe with familiar tales like Amelie and Anastasia. Kevin Spacey is set to host.

On top of recognizing the best plays and musicals of the year, The Tonys is always decked with stunning performances, presenting an opportunity for those of us who can't shell out entire paychecks on trips to New York City and theater tickets.

You can view the show live on CBS, or you can subscribe to CBS All Access for live-stream coverage.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards airs Sunday, June 11th at 8/7c on CBS.