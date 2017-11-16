Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing WWE's The New Day Weighs in on Game of Thrones

The superstars of WWE's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live! are set to collide in a battle for brand superiority at the Survivor Series.

The pay-per-view event will take place Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7/c live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The men of Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H) face off against Team Smackdown (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena) in a traditional five-on-five elimination match.

Meanwhile, the women of Team Raw (Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) will square off against their counterparts over on Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina, and one Superstar to be announced). While we don't know who this mystery fifth partner will be for Team Smackdown, we're holding out hope for Paige, who's been out of action for over a year, or Nikki Bella, who just wrapped up a run on Dancing with the Stars.

WWE's The New Day Weighs in on Your Favorite Game of Thrones Characters

See the full card below.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Non-Title Singles Match

Raw's Intercontinental Champion The Miz (with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) vs. Smackdown's United States Champion Baron Corbin

Non-Title Tag Team Match

Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods)

Non-Title Single's Match

Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Non-Title Singles Match

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

Men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H) vs. Team SmackDown (Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena)

Women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) vs. Team SmackDown (Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina and TBA)

Survivor Series kicks off Sunday, Nov. 19 with a live pre-show at 5/4c followed by the official event at 7/6c streaming on WWE.com and its subscription service, WWE Network.