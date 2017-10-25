You know what always thrills on Halloween? Michael Jackson's Thriller, duh!

Now you won't just have to listen for it on the radio though, you can get a full helping of all of Michael Jackson's hits in the spooky animated movie, Michael Jackson's Halloween, which airs Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on CBS.

When millennials Vincent (Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons) meet "accidentally" on Halloween night, they find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

The best part? This cartoon hosts voices from all your favorite celebs, including Jim Parsons, Alan Cumming and Christine Baranski!