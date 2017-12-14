For children of the '80s, John Hughes and Christopher Columbus' holiday burglary bonanza Home Alone is a classic.

The film centers on Kevin (Macauley Culkin), the resident smart mouth of the massive McAllister family, who's accidentally left behind during their Christmas trip to Paris. It's not until they're up in the air that his stretched-thin parents finally realize their child isn't on the flight with them, and by then it's too late to re-book a return flight. So, Kevin's left to hack it alone, just as a pair of burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) have settled in on their marquee neighborhood as an easy mark to pillage.

For all his faults, Kevin is still an inventive and resilient little dude and manages to devise an obstacle course of chaos to defend his empty home, while learning some lessons about his own toxic attitude problems. Hijinks and emotional awakenings ensue.

For those that consider Home Alone a must-watch for the holiday season, there's good news: Starz Encore will be playing the movie for several days, starting December 19th and on through Christmas Day. Here's a list of when the movie will air on Starz leading up to Santa's own home invasion holiday.

Dec. 19th at 3:48 p.m. and 11:12 p.m. ET

Dec. 20th at 10:02 a.m. ET

Dec. 24th at 8:00 a.m., 1:34 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. ET

Dec. 25th at 8:00 a.m., 1:34 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. ET

The movie (as well as the sequels, Home Alone 2: Lost in New Yorkand Home Alone 3) are also available to stream for free at Starz Online and can be rented on Amazon.

If you decide to order some pizza to celebrate your viewing of the quirky holiday classic, though, it's probably not wise to imitate its "Angels with Filthy Souls" gag.