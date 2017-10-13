October used to be about playoff baseball, miniature Three Musketeers bars and pumpkins, but now the month belongs to The Walking Dead. AMC's series has made October its home for season premieres, and this year, the biggest show on television returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.

Season 8 is expected to launch into what is affectionately known in the comic books as "All Out War," with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) rallying different factions to come together to fight Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Though those two figures will square off, Season 8 will focus mostly on Rick, whereas Season 7 arguably belonged to the charming and cruel Negan.

The premiere also happens to be the show's 100th episode, and show producers have some treats in store for fans. Several moments from the series' early seasons will be homaged for long-time watchers, according to executive producer and makeup guru Greg Nicotero. "There's gonna be some moments that people who have watched the show from the beginning will see and be like, 'Oh, okay, I see what they're doing here' by paying tribute to specific moments over the last seven years," Nicotero told TV Guide.

And whereas Season 7 jumped around from location to location and focused on certain characters for the entirety of episodes, we'll see a more regular structure in Season 8. "Because of the narrative that we're following," showrunner Scott Gimple told TVLine, "the story this season is really spread out among all of the characters. And the story shifts quite a bit in single episodes between lots of different characters on a consistent basis, which is a little more unusual for the show."

Are you ready?

