The Blacklist aired its Season 5 midseason finale Nov. 15, and it was a thrilling episode (no spoilers in case you're not caught up, but there was a huge death). It's gonna be hard to keep waiting for the next episode, but that's what we're gonna have to do until the show returns to NBC on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c.

In the meantime, you can watch the first four seasons on Netflix and catch up on Season 5 on NBC.com, Amazon, Vudu, iTunes or Playstation Vue.

The Blacklist isn't available on Hulu on-demand, but when Season 5 returns, you can watch it live through Hulu with Live TV if NBC is available in your area. Other streaming options include fuboTV, Playstation Vue and SlingTV. These platforms allow you to live stream your local NBC station's content or DVR it for later.

The Blacklist's milestone hundredth episode will air a few weeks after the show returns in January. Nathan Lane will guest star as an old foe of Red Reddington's (James Spader), so you definitely don't want to miss out.