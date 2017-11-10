Time: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10/9c

Channel: TBS

Stream Online: Watch on TBS or fuboTV (Try for free)

Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her friends may have solved the mystery of what happened to Chantal (Clare McNulty), but they've just opened themselves up to a slew of other problems in Season 2 of Search Party.

New episodes of this weirdly funny series about an eclectic group of millennials air Sundays at 10/9c on TBS and can be streamed on the network's app. If you feel like exploring your options, however, the show is also available on fuboTV.

When we last checked in with the crew, Dory's ex Drew (John Reynolds) used a bit too much force while trying to subdue Keith (Ron Livingston) and accidentally killed him. After burying his body, the gang attempted to put the past behind them and return to their normal lives. That will be easier said than done now that someone else knows their secret and has the potential to expose them.

Alongside Shawkat, the series also stars John Early, Meredith Hagner and The Mayor's Brandon Micheal Hall as Dory's journalist ex, Julian.