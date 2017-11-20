If you've been sitting around, scratching your head about why Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hasn't premiered yet, you're not alone. Thanks to ABC's newest addition to the ranks of Marvel TV, Marvel's Inhumans, Coulson (Clark Gregg), May (Ming Na Wen) and the gang got bumped back a bit this year.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere Friday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c on ABC with a two-hour episode. This premiere, titled "Orientation," picks up right where last season's confusing cliffhanger left off — in space. Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that's just the beginning of the nightmare to come.

Here's hoping they don't keep us waiting too long for the explanation of how our heroes went from turning themselves in to the government to floating around somewhere in the stars.