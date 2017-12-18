

Time: Wednesday, Jan. 3rd

Channel: NBC

Law & Order: SVU may have taken a hiatus while you're home for the holidays, but it's returning well ahead of most of your other favorite fall shows.

Season 19 continues with new episodes starting Wednesday, Jan. 3rd at 9/8c on NBC. Nothing rings in the new year quite like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitary) taking down the criminal of the week, right?

While we've already seen the social media inspired episode (in which the team must dig up clues about a rapist whose victim is "Instagram famous" via her social media posts), there are still a few more timely episodes to come in the back half of Law & Order: SVU's season. One that fans are particularly interested to see is the episode based on Harvey Weinstein's recent sexual harassment and assault scandal. That story will be adapted to a major airline instead of the entertainment industry.

