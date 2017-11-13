Time: Tuesdays at 9/8c

Channel: HGTV

Online: Hulu, HGTV, DirecTV Now or fuboTV (Try for free)

Feeling a hankering for open-concept kitchens and antique refurbishments? You're in luck because it's almost time for Fixer Upper to return.

Fixer Upper Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21st at 9/8c on HGTV, or you can watch it online on a service like fuboTV. The premiere will focus on Matt and Samantha, a young and endearing Austin couple moving to Waco to find their first family home. Given that their budget has quite a bit of headroom, we can expect Joanna and Chip Gaines to give their new home a heavy dose of flair and innovation. The episode also promises the standard surprise custom feature, thanks to the help of a secretly collaborating family member.

The fifth season will have no less than fourteen new episodes, four new specials and at least two very special guest appearances. Joanna and Chip will also appear in a new spin-off series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design , starting in May 2018.