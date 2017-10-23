Now Playing How Well Does the Chicago Med Cast Know Chicago?

Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and the rest of the Chicago Med crew are headed back to TV sooner than you think.

Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10/9c. Mark your calendars accordingly. The medical drama takes over the timeslot for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which wraps up its eight-part limited series run.

The series follows the doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they work to save lives. As part of Dick Wolf's shared Chicago universe, the show often features cameos from its counterparts over at Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

NBC's 2017-2018 Fall TV Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

The new season picks up right after that heart-wrenching cliffhanger which saw Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) shot by an angry former psych patient. With his fate left in the air, the series must also answer the question of what will happen now that Ethan (Brian Tee) and April have kissed. Plus, are Will and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) finally taking that much-delayed first step towards a relationship after sharing a dance at Noah's graduation party? And what's going on with Conner (Colin Donnell) and his new workplace rival?

Season 3 of Chicago Med premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10/9c on NBC.