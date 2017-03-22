One of the great genres of unintentional comedy is game show fails. And no game show produces more spectacular fails than Wheel of Fortune. The game show institution's unique combination of high pressure and low skill leads to some hilarious bloopers.

The newest one is making the rounds today, in which a guy said "A Streetcar Naked Desire" when the answer was (quite obviously) A Streetcar Named Desire. Some are calling it the "greatest miss in the show's history." It's not. It's in the pantheon of great Wheel of Fortune fails -- I'd say #3 -- but it's no self-potato.

1. The greatest Wheel of Fortune fail is when the answer was clearly "self-portrait" and a woman named Lolita's brain shorted out for a second and she said "self-potato, sorry." That "sorry" meant that she knew exactly what she said as soon as she said it. That immediate regret is what makes this the GOAT. Also, "self-potato" isn't even close to being a thing. I think she saw "PO T" and thought "POTATO" even though there was already a T at the end of the word. The New York Timeseven interviewed her to figure out what happened. I have watched this clip probably 75 times and it makes me laugh every time.

2. I love this one because each time they get it wrong, you think "they have to get it this time, they can't possibly get it wrong again," and then they get it wrong again. And then the last guy solves the puzzle and still gets it wrong. To be fair, they're Marines, so they're probably busy in the morning when Kelly Ripa is on TV.

4. This one is pretty great, too. We all know Johnny Cash's most famous song, "I Have the Wine." It's the theme song for A Streetcar Naked Desire.

5. He said "Magic Yand" because he was so stuck on the "and" sound and apparently forgot the letter W.

6. This poor soul messed up three times, and each one was worse than the last.

7. College guys are exceptionally bad at Wheel of Fortune. This guy probably thinks back on this with regret every day of his life.

8. This lady lost $33,000 and a vacation by misspeaking. More of a tragic than a funny fail.

9. This one is great because it seems like an extraordinary fail at first, but the truth is that she was giving wrong answers on purpose to help out the other contestants. She was going to win, and she wanted her fellow vets (it was veterans' week) to go home with some cash. That's why Pat Sajak seems mad at her. Wheel of Fortune took the L on this one, because Nura gamed the the system. We need more people like Nura in this world.

10. This is a different sort of fail. He got the puzzle right, but didn't know some pretty simple geography.

I can't wait to see how this list will change as Wheel of Fortune continues and more fails happen.