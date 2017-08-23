The last day of September will be the last call for Last Man Standing on Netflix. Tim Allen's conservative sitcom was canceled by ABC earlier this year, and some fans thought it was over the show's political bent. It wasn't, but that didn't stop people from thinking it was and starting a petition to get in reinstated. But no one should think the show's exit from Netflix is due to political reasons: the show's studio, 20th Century Fox, struck a deal with Hulu for exclusive streaming rights to much of its back catalogue.

Elsewhere in Netflix departures in September: the Disney purge begins with the exit of animated flicks Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor's New Groove on Sept. 5. Two of late horror maestro Wes Craven's best movies, Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street, are leaving on Sept. 1.

The most notable TV departure besides Last Man Standing is CSI: Miami, whose entire 10-season run leaves on Sept. 26.

The full list is below.

Molly Ephraim, Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, Last Man Standing

9/1

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 - 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred : Season 1 - 2

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

9/3

Drumline: A New Beat

9/4

The A-List

9/5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove

9/9

Teen Beach 2

9/10

Army Wives: Season 1 - 7

9/11

Terra Nova: Season 1

9/15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

9/16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

9/19

Persons Unknown: Season 1

9/20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

9/22

Philomena

9/24

Déjà Vu

9/26

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1 - 10

9/30

Last Man Standing: Season 1 - 5