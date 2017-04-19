Some beloved hangout shows are leaving Netflix in May, so get your quality time with J.D. and Turk, Bob and Tina, and Anthony Bourdain before they shuffle off the streaming service.
Seasons 1-9 of Scrubs, Season 2 of Bob's Burgers, and Seasons 1-5 of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown headline May 2017's departures.
Other exits include a few seasons of American Dad!, the original Jurassic Park trilogy and USA's cult undercover agents drama Graceland.
The good news is that Scrubs is still available to watch on Hulu.
Check out the full list below.
5/1
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield's Fun Fest
Invincible Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie Samurai
Headhunters
Stephen King's Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
5/2
Good Luck Charlie Seasons 1-4
Kickin' It Seasons 1-3
Scrubs Seasons 1-9
5/5
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
5/7
American Dad! Season 7
Bob's Burgers Season 2
5/11
American Dad! Season 8
5/15
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 1 - 5
5/17
American Dad! Season 9 & 10
5/19
Step Up
5/26
Graceland Seasons 1 - 3