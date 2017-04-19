Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Sarah Chalke shares her most favorite Scrubs memories.

Some beloved hangout shows are leaving Netflix in May, so get your quality time with J.D. and Turk, Bob and Tina, and Anthony Bourdain before they shuffle off the streaming service.

Seasons 1-9 of Scrubs, Season 2 of Bob's Burgers, and Seasons 1-5 of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown headline May 2017's departures.

Other exits include a few seasons of American Dad!, the original Jurassic Park trilogy and USA's cult undercover agents drama Graceland.

The good news is that Scrubs is still available to watch on Hulu.

Check out the full list below.

Donald Faison and Zach Braff, Scrubs

5/1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie Samurai

Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

5/2

Good Luck Charlie Seasons 1-4

Kickin' It Seasons 1-3

Scrubs Seasons 1-9

5/5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

5/7

American Dad! Season 7

Bob's Burgers Season 2

5/11

American Dad! Season 8

5/15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 1 - 5

5/17

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

5/19

Step Up

5/26

Graceland Seasons 1 - 3