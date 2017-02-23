The good news about Netflix this March is that there's a lot more good stuff coming to the streaming service than there is leaving it. Many of the exits this month are self-consciously bad movies like Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark and The Starving Games or dated middlebrow fare like American Dreamz. There are some tough goodbyes, though, like Jaws, National Lampoon's Animal House and Iron Man.

Not much is leaving on the TV side.

So making your choice of what to watch will be even harder than usual. Sorry. We're here to help.

Robert Downey Jr., <em>Iron Man</em>Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

Here's the full list.

March 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint
Justice League: War
Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 - 7
National Lampoon's Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 - 3
Survivors: Series 1 - 2

March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater

March 3
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie

March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries

March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis

March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games

March 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16
American Dreamz

March 23
Love Me
The Invincible
Iron Man

March 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding

March 27
Dragonwolf

March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne