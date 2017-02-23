The good news about Netflix this March is that there's a lot more good stuff coming to the streaming service than there is leaving it. Many of the exits this month are self-consciously bad movies like Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark and The Starving Games or dated middlebrow fare like American Dreamz. There are some tough goodbyes, though, like Jaws, National Lampoon's Animal House and Iron Man.
Not much is leaving on the TV side.
So making your choice of what to watch will be even harder than usual. Sorry. We're here to help.
Here's the full list.
March 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint
Justice League: War
Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 - 7
National Lampoon's Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 - 3
Survivors: Series 1 - 2
March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater
March 3
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games
March 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
March 16
American Dreamz
March 23
Love Me
The Invincible
Iron Man
March 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
March 27
Dragonwolf
March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne