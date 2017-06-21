Netflix announced its list of last call titles for July and Futurama fans can breathe easy.
Despite onscreen warnings to the contrary, Netflix isn't removing the popular animated comedy from their library on July 1. Instead, fans will only miss out on Season 6, which is the sole season being removed next month.
Was this the result of the passionate fan outcry? Probably not. But let's just take the win.
In addition to Futurama Season 6, Netflix is also removing classic films Blazing Saddles(July 1) and Working Girl (July 1), heartwarming rom-coms Kate & Leopold(July 1), While You Were Sleeping (July 1) and Two Weeks Notice(July 3), plus all five season of Jennifer Love Hewitt's Ghost Whisperer (July 1).
Check out everything leaving Netflix in July below!
July 1
Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 2
9/11: Stories in Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5
Futurama: Season 6
Day of the Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
Titanic's Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America's Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie's New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Hugo
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
El Dorado
July 3
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
July 6
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2
July 11
Opposite Field
July 12
Sleeping Beauty
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
July 13
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
July 15
Lessons for a Kiss
All That Glitters