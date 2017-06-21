Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Netflix announced its list of last call titles for July and Futurama fans can breathe easy.

Despite onscreen warnings to the contrary, Netflix isn't removing the popular animated comedy from their library on July 1. Instead, fans will only miss out on Season 6, which is the sole season being removed next month.

Was this the result of the passionate fan outcry? Probably not. But let's just take the win.

In addition to Futurama Season 6, Netflix is also removing classic films Blazing Saddles(July 1) and Working Girl (July 1), heartwarming rom-coms Kate & Leopold(July 1), While You Were Sleeping (July 1) and Two Weeks Notice(July 3), plus all five season of Jennifer Love Hewitt's Ghost Whisperer (July 1).

Check out everything leaving Netflix in July below!

July 1

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission

Titanic's Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America's Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie's New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2

July 11

Opposite Field

July 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters