Some great stuff is leaving Netflix in August, so add these to your queue before they expire.
Notable exits include all seven seasons of FX's semi-improvised comedy The League (Aug. 30); the first four seasons of American Dad! (Aug. 15); and ABC's self-explanatorily-titled drama Revenge (Aug. 28).
There are some great movies leaving, too, like Babe and its trippy sequel (Aug. 1); Apatow classic Superbad (Aug. 4); and beloved teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You (Aug. 1), which introduced the world to Heath Ledger.
Check out the full list below.
8/1
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Justice League: Season 1-2
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu's Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher's Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Seasons 1-2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
8/4
Superbad
8/5
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
8/6
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
8/9
The Five Venoms
8/10
Dope
8/11
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
8/14
Drones
Food Matters
8/15
American Dad!: Seasons 1-4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Seasons 3- 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
8/23
The Summer of Sangaile
8/24
Gun Woman
8/25
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
8/28
Revenge: Seasons 1- 4
8/30
The League: Seasons 1-7
8/31
Space Warriors