Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing Watch The League Cast Reflect on the Worst Things Their Characters Ever Did

Some great stuff is leaving Netflix in August, so add these to your queue before they expire.

Notable exits include all seven seasons of FX's semi-improvised comedy The League (Aug. 30); the first four seasons of American Dad! (Aug. 15); and ABC's self-explanatorily-titled drama Revenge (Aug. 28).

There are some great movies leaving, too, like Babe and its trippy sequel (Aug. 1); Apatow classic Superbad (Aug. 4); and beloved teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You (Aug. 1), which introduced the world to Heath Ledger.

Check out the full list below.

Jon Lajoie, Katie Aselton, Mark Duplass, Stephen Rannazzisi and Nick Kroll, The League

8/1

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Justice League: Season 1-2

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

Malibu's Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher's Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Seasons 1-2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

8/4

Superbad

8/5

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

8/6

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

8/9

The Five Venoms

8/10

Dope

8/11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

8/14

Drones

Food Matters

8/15

American Dad!: Seasons 1-4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Seasons 3- 6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

8/23

The Summer of Sangaile

8/24

Gun Woman

8/25

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

8/28

Revenge: Seasons 1- 4

8/30

The League: Seasons 1-7

8/31

Space Warriors