It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.

Some classic shows are going offline April 1 (no fooling), including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, and other Joss Whedon shows Firefly and Dollhouse. House and The X-Files are also leaving, as are the Christopher Reeve series of Superman movies (and the unsuccessful 2006 reboot Superman Returns) and Ted Cruz's favorite movie, The Princess Bride.

The good new is that Buffy, Angel, Firefly and The X-Files are all still available on Hulu.

Check out the full list below.

David Boreanaz, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

April 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 - 5
Angel: Seasons 1 - 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 - 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 - 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 - 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Roswell: Seasons 1 - 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman: The Movie
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 - 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 - 9
Vanilla Sky

April 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle

April 7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4

April 9
Hero

April 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl

April 14
The Lazarus Effect

April 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17
American Dad! Season 6

April 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender