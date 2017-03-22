It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.
Some classic shows are going offline April 1 (no fooling), including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, and other Joss Whedon shows Firefly and Dollhouse. House and The X-Files are also leaving, as are the Christopher Reeve series of Superman movies (and the unsuccessful 2006 reboot Superman Returns) and Ted Cruz's favorite movie, The Princess Bride.
The good new is that Buffy, Angel, Firefly and The X-Files are all still available on Hulu.
Check out the full list below.
April 1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 - 5
Angel: Seasons 1 - 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 - 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 - 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 - 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Roswell: Seasons 1 - 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman: The Movie
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 - 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 - 9
Vanilla Sky
April 3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
April 7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
April 9
Hero
April 10
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
April 14
The Lazarus Effect
April 15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
April 17
American Dad! Season 6
April 26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
April 30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender