It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.

Some classic shows are going offline April 1 (no fooling), including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, and other Joss Whedon shows Firefly and Dollhouse. House and The X-Files are also leaving, as are the Christopher Reeve series of Superman movies (and the unsuccessful 2006 reboot Superman Returns) and Ted Cruz's favorite movie, The Princess Bride.

The good new is that Buffy, Angel, Firefly and The X-Files are all still available on Hulu.

Check out the full list below.

David Boreanaz, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

April 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 - 5

Angel: Seasons 1 - 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 - 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 - 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 - 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Roswell: Seasons 1 - 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman: The Movie

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 - 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 - 9

Vanilla Sky

April 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 7

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad! Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender