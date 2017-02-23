Netflix is dropping a whopping 24 original titles in March, so you better clear your schedule.
To give you just a brief sampling of what you can expect: Marvel's Iron Fist will make its debut on March 13, along with the premiere of Julie Andrews' children's show Julie's Greenroom. Grace and Frankie will return for its third season on March 24 and the Selena Gomez-produced adaptation of 13 Reasons Why will be released on March 31.
But if those aren't your thing, the streaming service is also adding tons of classic films, including This Is Spinal Tap, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Craft and the first three Jurassic Park movies!
Check out everything that's coming to Netflix below:
*indicates the title is available for download
March 1
Angry Birds Season 2*
Blazing Saddles
Chicago*
Deep Run*
Dirt Every Day Season 1*
Epic Drives Season 2*
Friday After Next
Head 2 Head Season 2*
Hot Rod Unlimited Season 1*
Ignition Season 1
Impossible Dreamers*
Jurassic Park*
Jurassic Park III*
Kate and Mim-Mim Season 2*
Know Your Enemy - Japan*
Kung Fu Panda*
Let There Be Light*
Memento*
Midnight in Paris*
Nacho Libre
Nazi Concentration Camps*
Roadkill Season 2*
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane*
San Pietro*
Singing with Angels*
Sustainable*
Slumbs of Beverly Hills
The Craft*
This Is Spinal Tap*
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
The Lost World: Jurassic Park*
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress*
The Negro Soldier*
Thunderbolt*
Tunisian Victory*
March 3
Greenleaf Season 1
March 4
Safe Haven
March 5
Senora Acero Season 3
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
March 8
Hands of Stone*
The Waterboy
March 9
Thithi*
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1
Burning Sands
Love Season 2
One More Time Season 1
The Boss' Daughter
March 13
Must Love Dogs
Million Dollar Baby
March 15
Disney's The BFG
Notes on Blindness*
March 16
Beau Sejour Season 1
Coraline*
March 17
Diedra & Laney Rob a Train
Julie's Greenroom Season 1
Marvel's Iron Fist Season 1
Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale*
Pandora*
Samurai Gourmet Season 1
March 18
Come and Find Me*
The Vampire Diaries Season 8*
March 20
El Reemplazante Season 1-2
March 21
Ali & Nino*
Another Forever*
Evolution*
Fire at Sea (Fuocommare)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder Season 3*
Welcome to New York*
March 24
Botternsikes & Gumbles: Season 2
Déjà Vu
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
Grace and Frankie Season 3
Ingobernable Season 1
Spider
The Square
The Most Hated Woman in America
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
March 25
The Student Body*
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
March 27
Better Call Saul Season 2
March 28
Archer Season 7
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
March 30
Life in Pieces Season 1
March 31
13 Reasons Why Season 1
Bordertown Season 1
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life Season 1
Dinotrux Season 4
FirstBorn*
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling*
Rosewood Season 1
The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2
The Discover
Trailer Park Boys Season 11