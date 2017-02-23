Share on Google Plus

Share on Google Plus

Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Making a Murderer Season 2 Likely Coming in Late 2017

Netflix is dropping a whopping 24 original titles in March, so you better clear your schedule.

To give you just a brief sampling of what you can expect: Marvel's Iron Fist will make its debut on March 13, along with the premiere of Julie Andrews' children's show Julie's Greenroom. Grace and Frankie will return for its third season on March 24 and the Selena Gomez-produced adaptation of 13 Reasons Why will be released on March 31.

But if those aren't your thing, the streaming service is also adding tons of classic films, including This Is Spinal Tap, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Craft and the first three Jurassic Park movies!

Check out everything that's coming to Netflix below:

*indicates the title is available for download

March 1

Angry Birds Season 2*

Blazing Saddles

Chicago*

Deep Run*

Dirt Every Day Season 1*

Epic Drives Season 2*

Friday After Next

Head 2 Head Season 2*

Hot Rod Unlimited Season 1*

Ignition Season 1

Impossible Dreamers*

Jurassic Park*

Jurassic Park III*

Kate and Mim-Mim Season 2*

Know Your Enemy - Japan*

Kung Fu Panda*

Let There Be Light*

Memento*

Midnight in Paris*

Nacho Libre

Nazi Concentration Camps*

Roadkill Season 2*

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane*

San Pietro*

Singing with Angels*

Sustainable*

Slumbs of Beverly Hills

The Craft*

This Is Spinal Tap*

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny

The Lost World: Jurassic Park*

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress*

The Negro Soldier*

Thunderbolt*

Tunisian Victory*

March 3

Greenleaf Season 1

March 4

Safe Haven

March 5

Senora Acero Season 3

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

March 8

Hands of Stone*

The Waterboy

March 9

Thithi*

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1

Burning Sands

Love Season 2

One More Time Season 1

The Boss' Daughter

March 13

Must Love Dogs

Million Dollar Baby

March 15

Disney's The BFG

Notes on Blindness*

March 16

Beau Sejour Season 1

Coraline*

March 17

Diedra & Laney Rob a Train

Julie's Greenroom Season 1

Marvel's Iron Fist Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale*

Pandora*

Samurai Gourmet Season 1

March 18

Come and Find Me*

The Vampire Diaries Season 8*

March 20

El Reemplazante Season 1-2

March 21

Ali & Nino*

Another Forever*

Evolution*

Fire at Sea (Fuocommare)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder Season 3*

Welcome to New York*

March 24

Botternsikes & Gumbles: Season 2

Déjà Vu

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Grace and Frankie Season 3

Ingobernable Season 1

Spider

The Square

The Most Hated Woman in America

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 25

The Student Body*

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

Better Call Saul Season 2

March 28

Archer Season 7

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30

Life in Pieces Season 1

March 31

13 Reasons Why Season 1

Bordertown Season 1

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life Season 1

Dinotrux Season 4

FirstBorn*

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling*

Rosewood Season 1

The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2

The Discover

Trailer Park Boys Season 11