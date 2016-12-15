Netflix is adding a boatload of new titles to its library in January, including the debuts of new original shows A Series of Unfortunate Events and One Day at a Time, and the return of Degrassi: Next Class.
An adaptation of the beloved children's series, Unfortunate Events' first season will drop on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 13. One week prior, on Jan. 6, the streaming service will release the first season of the One Day at a Time reboot and the third season of Degrassi: Next Class, which will resolve the epic cliffhanger of who survived the catastrophic bus crash.
Check out everything coming to Netflix in January below!
*denotes title is available for download
Jan. 1
Around the World in 80 Days
After Innocence*
Bee Movie*
Boogie Nights
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher
El Dorado
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial*
HALO Legends*
Hugo
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
License to Drive
Nancy Drew
Ocean's Twelve
Real Detective Season 1*
Superman Returns
Superman II
Superman II
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman: The Movie
The Parent Trap
The Shining
The Perfect Physique*
The Rat Race*
To Be a Miss*
Trudell*
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
Jan. 3
It's Always Sunny in Philadephia Season 11
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'?*
Jan. 6
Coin Heist*
Degrassi: Next Class Season 3*
Growing Up Coy*
Mar de Plastico Season 1
One Day at Time Season 1*
Tarzan and Jan Season 1*
Jan. 7
Alpha and Omega*
Miss Sharon Jones
Under the Shadow*
Jan. 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things*
Ratchet and Clank*
Jan. 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever Season 2
Happily Married*
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco*
We're Lalaloopsy Season 1*
Jan. 11
Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jan. 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 1*
Aquarius*
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women*
Clinical
Historia de un Clan Season 1
It Follows*
The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 1*
Jan. 14
Camp X-Ray*
Cardboard Boxer*
Estar O No Estar
Jan. 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil*
Senora Acera Season 3*
Twisted Trunk Big Fat Body*
Wartime Portratis Season 1*
Jan. 16
Flash of Genius*
Halloweed*
Rezort*
Jan. 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics*
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050*
Jan. 19
Good Kids*
Jan 20.
Frontier Season 1*
Papa*
Take the 10
Volton: Legendary Defender Season 2*
Jan. 21
Bates Motel Season 4*
Grami's Circus Show Season 2
Jan. 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy*
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State Season 1, Part 1*
Jan. 25
Era el Cielo
Jan. 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh Season*
iBOY
Kazoops! Season 2*
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens*
Jan. 28
Ripper Street Season 4
Jan. 30
Antibirth*
Swing State*
Jan. 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special