Netflix is adding a boatload of new titles to its library in January, including the debuts of new original shows A Series of Unfortunate Events and One Day at a Time, and the return of Degrassi: Next Class.

An adaptation of the beloved children's series, Unfortunate Events' first season will drop on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 13. One week prior, on Jan. 6, the streaming service will release the first season of the One Day at a Time reboot and the third season of Degrassi: Next Class, which will resolve the epic cliffhanger of who survived the catastrophic bus crash.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in January below!

*denotes title is available for download

Jan. 1

Around the World in 80 Days

After Innocence*

Bee Movie*

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial*

HALO Legends*

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive

Nancy Drew

Ocean's Twelve

Real Detective Season 1*

Superman Returns

Superman II

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman: The Movie

The Parent Trap

The Shining

The Perfect Physique*

The Rat Race*

To Be a Miss*

Trudell*

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

Jan. 3

It's Always Sunny in Philadephia Season 11

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'?*

Jan. 6

Coin Heist*

Degrassi: Next Class Season 3*

Growing Up Coy*

Mar de Plastico Season 1

One Day at Time Season 1*

Tarzan and Jan Season 1*

Jan. 7

Alpha and Omega*

Miss Sharon Jones

Under the Shadow*

Jan. 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things*

Ratchet and Clank*

Jan. 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever Season 2

Happily Married*

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco*

We're Lalaloopsy Season 1*

Jan. 11

Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass

Jan. 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 1*

Aquarius*

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women*

Clinical

Historia de un Clan Season 1

It Follows*

The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 1*

Jan. 14

Camp X-Ray*

Cardboard Boxer*

Estar O No Estar

Jan. 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil*

Senora Acera Season 3*

Twisted Trunk Big Fat Body*

Wartime Portratis Season 1*

Jan. 16

Flash of Genius*

Halloweed*

Rezort*

Jan. 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics*

Roger Corman's Death Race 2050*

Jan. 19

Good Kids*

Jan 20.

Frontier Season 1*

Papa*

Take the 10

Volton: Legendary Defender Season 2*

Jan. 21

Bates Motel Season 4*

Grami's Circus Show Season 2

Jan. 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy*

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State Season 1, Part 1*

Jan. 25

Era el Cielo

Jan. 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh Season*

iBOY

Kazoops! Season 2*

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens*

Jan. 28

Ripper Street Season 4

Jan. 30

Antibirth*

Swing State*

Jan. 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special