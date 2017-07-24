Share on Google Plus

The dog days of summer are approaching, and Netflix has you covered on stuff to stream if you want to stay inside.

Marvel's The Defenders superhero team-up is the biggest show coming to the streaming service in August, arriving Aug. 1. Other Netflix originals include Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (Aug. 4), Chuck Lorre's pot comedy Disjointed (Aug. 25) and charming comedy Atypical (Aug. 11), as well as the live-action movie adaptation of the anime series Death Note (Aug. 25).

Non-Netflix originals heading to the service include Season 6 of Once Upon a Time (Aug. 25) and Season 1 of The Good Place (Aug. 29).

There are some great movies coming, too, including The Matrix trilogy on Aug. 1 (the first one still rules, and Reloaded has some good parts), delightful family flick Sing (Aug. 3), cult classics from 1998 Practical Magic and Small Soldiers (Aug. 1), and Wild Wild West (Aug. 1), the second-best good bad movie ever made, according to the Ringer.

Check out the full list below.

(* denotes downloadable content)

Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox, Mike Colter; Marvel's The Defenders





8/1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa*

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1*

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown*

Lord of War*

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)*

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

The Addams Family

The Astronaut's Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1*

The Truth About Alcohol*

The Wedding Party*

Tie The Knot*

Who Gets the Dog?*

Wild Wild West

8/2

Jab We Met*

The Founder*

8/3

Sing*

The Invisible Guardian*

8/4

Icarus (Netflix original)*

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 (Netflix original)*

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

8/5

Holes

8/8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13*

8/9

Black Site Delta

8/10

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero*

8/11

Atypical: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 (Netflix original)

Naked (Netflix original)*

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 (Netflix original)

White Gold (Netflix original)

8/13

Arthur and the Invisibles*

Hot Property*

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo*

8/14

The Outcasts*

Urban Hymn*

8/15

Barbeque

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)*

21*

A New Economy*

All These Sleepless Nights*

Donald Cried*

Murderous Affair: Season 1*

My Ex-Ex*

The Sweet Life*

8/16

Gold

8/18

Dinotrux: Season 5 (Netflix original)

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 (Netflix original)

I Am Sam*

Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1 (Netflix original)

What Happened to Monday (Netflix original)

8/19

Hide and Seek*

8/20

Camera Store*

8/21

AWOL*

Bad Rap*

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2*

Unacknowledged*

8/22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)*

Sadie's Last Days on Earth*

8/23

Feel Rich

8/25

Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)

Death Note (Netflix original)*

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 (Netflix original)

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

8/29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack*

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)

The Good Place: Season 1

8/31

Be Afraid