Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Now Playing The Best TV Hair of 2016

The new year is almost upon us and with that comes a new batch of glorious things to stream.

On the TV front, fans will get their second helping of the cult-drama The Path starring Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. But Hulu is kicking off 2017 with a big batch of movies, including The Amityville Horror and all the Lethal Weapon films. There's also a slew of movies leaving at the end of January, including the Academy-Award winning Good Will Hunting.

Get ready to erase the memories of 2016 with Hulu's full January slate below.

Available January 1

Chowder: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Cartoon Network)

The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): Complete Seasons 1-6 (Cartoon Network)

Wasted: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Across the Universe (2007)

Amelie (2001)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Blow Away (1993)

Blue Hill Avenue (2003)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Burbs (1989)

Bug (2006)

Cold War (2012)

Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Duma (2005)

The Eternal (1998)

Explorers (1985)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Footloose (1984)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happily N'Ever After (2006)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus' Son (2000)

King Kong (1976)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Long Riders (1980)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Mission Impossible (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season (2006)

The Piano (1994)

Primal Fear (1996)

Promised Land (1987)

The Relic (1997)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Shooters (2003)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Six Weeks (1982)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Split Image (1982)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1998)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

Trading Places (1983)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trekkies (1997)

Trekkies 2 (2004)

Trucks (1997)

The Untouchables (1987)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

War Games (1983)

What's Cooking? (2000)

Witness (1985)





Available January 2

Beyond: Complete Season 1 (Freeform)

The Mick: Series Premiere (FOX)

To Tell the Truth: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)





Available January 3

The Bachelor: Season 21 Premiere (ABC)

The Celebrity Apprentice: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 11 (FX)

Love the Coopers (2015) (*Showtime)





Available January 4

Bones: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)





Available January 6

Nashville: Season 5 Premiere (CMT)





Available January 7

Emerald City: Series Premiere (NBC)

Grimm: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Sleepy Hollow: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)





Available January 8

Burnt (2015) (*Showtime)





Available January 9

Match Game: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Secret in their Eyes (2015) (*Showtime)





Available January 10

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network)





Available January 13

My Kitchen Rules: Series Premiere (FOX)

Bird People (2014)





Available January 15

Bridge of Spies (2015) (*Showtime)





Available January 16

Clarence: Complete Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Homeland: Season 6 Premiere (*Showtime)





Available January 17

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)





Available January 19

What Happened...Ms. Sykes (2016)





Available January 20

Scandal: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)





Available January 22

Where to Invade Next (2015)





Available January 23

The Choice (2016)





Available January 25

The Path: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)





Available January 27

Days and Nights (2014)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Roseanne for President (2016)





Available January 28

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part 2 (2007)





Available January 30

The Affair: Season 3 Finale (*Showtime)

Regular Show: Complete Season 7B (Cartoon Network)





**Here's what is leaving Hulu in January:

January 31

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Bolero (1984)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hammett (1982)

Hoosiers (1986)

One from the Heart (1982)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Quigley down Under (1990)

Rounders (1998)

Sling Blade (1996)

Top Secret! (1984)