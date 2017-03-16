Hulu will continue to battle Netflix for the title of America's Best Streaming Service by expanding its already extensive and impressive film library in April.
Next month the streaming service will add '90s movie classics like Tommy Boy and The Usual Suspects alongside a number of fan-favorite Disney Channel Original Movies, including Johnny Tsunami and The Even Stevens Movie. Over on the television front, Hulu will also debut the highly anticipated adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale and become the home of the entire first season of AMC's Preacher and SundanceTV's Top of the Lake.
Take a look at everything that's coming to (and leaving) Hulu in April and be sure to carve out plenty of couch time in your schedule.
Note: Titles with an * are available with a Showtime subscription.
Available April 1
1408*
A Horse Tale
Agent Cody Banks
Affliction
Almost Famous
America's Sweethearts*
Bad Company*
Bangkok Dangerous*
Ben Collins: Stunt Driver*
Beyond the Sea*
The Big Empty
Bigfoot Country
The Burrowers
Cadillac Man
Call Me
Casual Encounters
Chaplin
Chosen
Company Man*
Cry Freedom*
Dancer
Days of Thunder
Deja vu*
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo*
Eddie Murphy Raw
Election
The Ex*
Factory Girl*
Federal Hill
Felicia's Journey
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fifteen and Pregnant
Fight to the Finish
Flyboys
Frankenstein
Furry Vengeance*
Gator
The Giant King
The Ghost and the Darkness
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Happy Endings (2005)
Hemingway's Garden of Eden
The Hours
I Am Number Four*
I.Q.
In Old California
JFK
Kill Me Again
Kingdom of Blood
Kiss the Girls
Lincoln*
The Magnificent Seven Ride
March of the Penguins
Mighty Joe Young*
Miss Potter*
Mother's Day*
Mr. Brooks*
Mulholland Falls
My Best Friend's Girl*
NYC Underground
Original Sin
Out of the Inferno
Payback
People Like Us*
The People vs. George Lucas
Pony Express
Premonition*
The Puffy Chair
Return of the Living Dead 3
Return of the Living Dead 4
Return of the Living Dead 5
Road Trip
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Saturday Night Fever
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Sexipede*
Scrooged*
Shaun of the Dead*
Sliver
The Spirit*
The Switch
Tale of Tales*
Tapeheads
Thelma & Louise
Tommy Boy
Trail of Blood
Twice Upon a Yesterday
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys*
Under the Sea
Usual Suspects
The Warriors
Who Framed Roger Rabbit*
Wicker Park
The Yards*
April 2
Hello, My Name is Doris
April 4
Dimension 404 (Series premiere)
Precious Cargo
The Last Exorcism
April 5
Preacher (Complete Season 1)
Prison Break (Season 5 premiere)
April 6
NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics (Episode 4)
April 7
The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds*
Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke*
April 8
Camp Lakebottom (Complete Season 1)
First Dates (Series Premiere)
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beyond the Edge
Perfect in '76*
April 9
The Perfect Match
In A World
April 10
Swelter
April 13
Short Term 12
April 14
The Babadook
The Man Who Knew Infinity*
The Straight Story*
April 15
DOT (Complete Season 1A)
Sid the Science Kid (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)
Sid the Science Kid: The Movie
April 18
Famous in Love (Series premiere)
My Hero Academia (Complete Season 1)
Ain't Them Bodies Saints
Election Day: Lens Across America
April 19
Pretty Little Liars (Season 7 premiere)
Teen Beach Movie
Den Brother
The Even Stevens Movie
Johnny Tsunami
Stuck in the Suburbs
Tiger Cruise
April 21
LA Story (Complete Season 2)
Warpath
April 22
Cesar Millan's Dog Nation (Series premiere)
April 24
Top of the Lake (Complete Season 1)
April 25
Origins: The Journey of Humankind (Series premiere)
Wayward Pines (Complete Season 2)
April 26
The Handmaid's Tale (Series premiere, Hulu original)
April 29
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Complete Season 4)
Here's what is leaving Hulu in April
April 2
Inspector Gadget
Tombstone
April 14
Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
Blank Check (1994)
Homeward Bound: the Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco
April 19
When A Man Loves A Woman
April 30
Baby Boom
Born Romantic
Chocolat
Drop Zone
Escape From Alcatraz
Fatal Attraction
Forces of Nature
Get Shorty
I Went Down
Major League
Rent
Rob Roy
The Running Man
Sands of Iwo Jima
Soapdish
Terms of Endearment
Untamed Heart
Wild Bill