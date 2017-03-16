Hulu will continue to battle Netflix for the title of America's Best Streaming Service by expanding its already extensive and impressive film library in April.

Next month the streaming service will add '90s movie classics like Tommy Boy and The Usual Suspects alongside a number of fan-favorite Disney Channel Original Movies, including Johnny Tsunami and The Even Stevens Movie. Over on the television front, Hulu will also debut the highly anticipated adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale and become the home of the entire first season of AMC's Preacher and SundanceTV's Top of the Lake.

Take a look at everything that's coming to (and leaving) Hulu in April and be sure to carve out plenty of couch time in your schedule.

Note: Titles with an * are available with a Showtime subscription.

Available April 1

1408*

A Horse Tale

Agent Cody Banks

Affliction

Almost Famous

America's Sweethearts*

Bad Company*

Bangkok Dangerous*

Ben Collins: Stunt Driver*

Beyond the Sea*

The Big Empty

Bigfoot Country

The Burrowers

Cadillac Man

Call Me

Casual Encounters

Chaplin

Chosen

Company Man*

Cry Freedom*

Dancer

Days of Thunder

Deja vu*

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo*

Eddie Murphy Raw

Election

The Ex*

Factory Girl*

Federal Hill

Felicia's Journey

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Fifteen and Pregnant

Fight to the Finish

Flyboys

Frankenstein

Furry Vengeance*

Gator

The Giant King

The Ghost and the Darkness

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Happy Endings (2005)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden

The Hours

I Am Number Four*

I.Q.

In Old California

JFK

Kill Me Again

Kingdom of Blood

Kiss the Girls

Lincoln*

The Magnificent Seven Ride

March of the Penguins

Mighty Joe Young*

Miss Potter*

Mother's Day*

Mr. Brooks*

Mulholland Falls

My Best Friend's Girl*

NYC Underground

Original Sin

Out of the Inferno

Payback

People Like Us*

The People vs. George Lucas

Pony Express

Premonition*

The Puffy Chair

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4

Return of the Living Dead 5

Road Trip

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Saturday Night Fever

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Sexipede*

Scrooged*

Shaun of the Dead*

Sliver

The Spirit*

The Switch

Tale of Tales*

Tapeheads

Thelma & Louise

Tommy Boy

Trail of Blood

Twice Upon a Yesterday

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys*

Under the Sea

Usual Suspects

The Warriors

Who Framed Roger Rabbit*

Wicker Park

The Yards*

April 2

Hello, My Name is Doris

April 4

Dimension 404 (Series premiere)

Precious Cargo

The Last Exorcism

April 5

Preacher (Complete Season 1)

Prison Break (Season 5 premiere)

April 6

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics (Episode 4)

April 7

The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds*

Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke*

April 8

Camp Lakebottom (Complete Season 1)

First Dates (Series Premiere)

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beyond the Edge

Perfect in '76*

April 9

The Perfect Match

In A World

April 10

Swelter

April 13

Short Term 12

April 14

The Babadook

The Man Who Knew Infinity*

The Straight Story*

April 15

DOT (Complete Season 1A)

Sid the Science Kid (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)

Sid the Science Kid: The Movie

April 18

Famous in Love (Series premiere)

My Hero Academia (Complete Season 1)

Ain't Them Bodies Saints

Election Day: Lens Across America

April 19

Pretty Little Liars (Season 7 premiere)

Teen Beach Movie

Den Brother

The Even Stevens Movie

Johnny Tsunami

Stuck in the Suburbs

Tiger Cruise

April 21

LA Story (Complete Season 2)

Warpath

April 22

Cesar Millan's Dog Nation (Series premiere)

April 24

Top of the Lake (Complete Season 1)

April 25

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (Series premiere)

Wayward Pines (Complete Season 2)

April 26

The Handmaid's Tale (Series premiere, Hulu original)

April 29

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Complete Season 4)

Here's what is leaving Hulu in April

April 2

Inspector Gadget

Tombstone

April 14

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Blank Check (1994)

Homeward Bound: the Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco

April 19

When A Man Loves A Woman

April 30

Baby Boom

Born Romantic

Chocolat

Drop Zone

Escape From Alcatraz

Fatal Attraction

Forces of Nature

Get Shorty

I Went Down

Major League

Rent

Rob Roy

The Running Man

Sands of Iwo Jima

Soapdish

Terms of Endearment

Untamed Heart

Wild Bill