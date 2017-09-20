Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Stranger Things 2 is far and away the biggest thing coming to Netflix in October (it drops Oct. 27), but it's by no means the only thing coming. Here at TV Guide, we're equally excited about Mindhunter, the streaming service's criminal profiler drama series from David Fincher. That one arrives on Oct. 13.

Other TV arrivals include Season 5 of The Fosters (Oct. 5), Season 2 of Haters Back Off (Oct. 20), and new comedy specials from Patton Oswalt (Oct. 17), Judah Friedlander (Oct. 30) and Rodney Carrington (Oct. 3).

Movie highlights include director Noah Baumbach's acclaimed The Meyerowitz Stories (Oct. 13), which stars Adam Sandler in his latest foray into good movies; cult classic Donnie Darko (Oct. 11) and dumb classic Tommy Boy (Oct. 1).

The full list is below.

Titles marked with * are downloadable.

Oct. 1

88 Minutes*

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight*

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark*

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2*

Ghost Patrol*

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians*

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1*

Made of Honor*

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations*

Penelope*

PJ Masks: Season 1*

Set Up*

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols *

Tommy Boy

Vanished*

Veronica*

Oct. 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown*

Sleeping with Other People*

Oct. 3

13 Demons*

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix Original)*

Cult of Chucky*

The Survivalist*

Oct. 4

Raw*

Oct.5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Schitt's Creek: Season 3*

The Fosters: Season 5*

Oct.6

ID-0: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Orignal)*

Suburra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix Original)*

Word Party: Season 3 (Netflix Original)*

Oct.7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life*

Middle Man*

Oct.10

Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix Original)*

The Skyjacker's Tale*



Oct.11

Donnie Darko*

10/12

Fe de etarras (Netflix Original)*

Oct. 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix Original)*

Kingdom of Us (Netflix Original)*

Mindhunter: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Super Monsters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*

The Babysitter (Netflix Original)*

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix Original)*

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 (Netflix Original)*

Oct. 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses*

LEGO: City: Season 1*

Money*

OtherLife*

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6*

Oct. 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix Original)*

Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix Original)*

Oct. 19

Wedding Unplanned*

Oct. 20

1922 (Netflix Original)*

Haters Back Off: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

One of Us (Netflix Original)*

Smurfs: The Lost Village*

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix Original)*

Wheelman (Netflix Original)*

Oct. 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We're Young

Oct. 24

Wanted: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Wanted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

The Mist: Season 1*

Oct. 25

The Hateful Eight*

The Final Master*

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2*

Oct. 26

Strange Weather*

Oct. 27

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix Original)*

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix Original)*

Oct. 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether*

Oct. 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix Original)*

Oct. 31

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*