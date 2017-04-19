Share on Google Plus

Share on Google Plus

Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Spring Preview 2017: Get Scoop on Must-Watch Shows

May is going to be another great month for new stuff on Netflix.

Among Netflix originals, highlights include the third seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Bloodline, the second season of Master of None, the fifth season of House of Cards, Brad Pitt's movie War Machine and stand-up specials from Sarah Silverman, Norm Macdonald and Tracy Morgan, his first since nearly dying in 2014.

Non-native Netflix content includes Season 1 of The CW's Riverdale, the most recent seasons of Freeform's The Fosters and Switched at Birth, and the hit Marvel movie Doctor Strange. The most recent seasons of The CW's Supergirl, Supernatural and The Flash don't have arrival dates, but they're coming too.

The full list is below.

*Denotes available for download.

House of Cards





5/1

American Experience: The Big Burn*

American Experience: The Boys of '36*

Anvil! The Story of Anvil*

Blood on the Mountain*

Chaahat*

Chocolat*

Decanted

Don't Think Twice*

Drifter

Forrest Gump

Happy Feet

In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original)

Love

Losing Sight of Shore

Malibu's Most Wanted

Nerdland*

Raja Hindustani*

Richard Pryor: Icon

Under Arrest Season 5

5/2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower*

Hija De La Laguna*

Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix Original)

Two Lovers and a Bear

5/5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) (Netflix Original)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original)

Kazoops! Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sense8 Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Last Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mars Generation (Netflix Original)

5/6

Cold War 2*

When the Bough Breaks

5/7

LoveTrue*

Stake Land II*

The Host*

5/8

Beyond the Gates*

Hunter Gatherer*

5/9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix Original)

Queen of the South Season 1

All We Had*

5/10

El Apóstata*

The Adventure Club*

5/11

Switched at Birth Season 5

The Fosters Season 4

5/12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Anne with an E Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix Original)

Master of None Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mindhorn (Netflix Original)

Sahara (Netflix Original)

5/15

Command and Control*

Cave*

Lovesong*

Sherlock Series 4

The Intent*

5/16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix Original)

The Break-Up*

The Place Beyond the Pines*

5/18

Royal Pains Season 8*

Riverdale Season 1*

5/19

BLAME! (Netflix Original)

Laerte-se (Netflix Original)

The Keepers Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 (Netflix Original)

5/21

What's With Wheat*



5/22

Inglourious Basterds

They Call Us Monsters*

5/23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix Original)

Dig Two Graves*

5/24

Southpaw*

5/26

Believe*

Bloodline Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am Jane Doe*

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix Original)

War Machine (Netflix Original)

5/28

Bunk'd Season 2*

5/29

Forever Pure*

A New High*

5/30

F is for Family Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House of Cards Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Marvel's Doctor Strange

Masterminds*

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Netflix Original)

COMING SOON

Supergirl Season 2*

Supernatural Season 12*

The Flash Season 3*