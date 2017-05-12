Get your Netflix account warmed up because that's where all the best streaming this weekend is happening.

If you're looking to spend Mother's Day weekend doing some low-key binge watching then you've come to the right place. TVGuide.com editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor talked to CBS News on Friday to help you pick out the best shows to put in your queue over the holiday.

At the top of the list is the second season of Master of None which debuted on Netflix on Friday. The first three episodes will follow Dev (Aziz Ansari) on his culinary adventure in Italy before he returns to New York to tackle Islamophobia, first dates and see his friends coming out.

If you're in more of a serious mood, O'Connor also suggests Anne with an E, the Netflix adaptation of Anne of Green Gables from Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett. Yeah, that's a pretty wild combination and something you should check out -- but we promise it is also safe for the kids.

What you should be streaming this month

We've also got you covered if you are spending the weekend with mom. The Crown might be a good choice, but to keep things light we recommend giving Grace & Frankie a spin. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are legends and there's plenty of fun for the whole family to enjoy. Maybe send the smaller kids out to play though.

What are you watching this weekend? All of Mickey's suggestions this week can currently be found on Netflix.