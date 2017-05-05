Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

TVGuide.com editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor has some suggestions for shows to stream this weekend. What's a better way to spend a spring weekend than binging some heavy-duty dystopian drama? We'll tell you: nothing.

Here are Mickey's picks for the weekend of May 5, 2017:

Alexis Bledel and Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale



1. The Handmaid's Tale

If you haven't watched Hulu's dystopian thriller, now's the time to get caught up on the four episodes currently available. It's beautifully shot, masterfully acted and its themes are exceptionally timely.

Doona Bae, Sense8



2. Sense8

The first season of this Netflix sci-fi series premiered all the way back in June 2015, but that shouldn't stop you from jumping right in to Season 2 this weekend. The cerebral series will have you pondering human nature while admiring the beautiful scenery from all over the world.

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks





3. Twin Peaks

Showtime's revival of this early-'90s classic premieres May 21, and you're definitely going to want to get caught up before then. There's a lot of mythology to remember. This one's available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and CBS All Access, so there are plenty of ways to watch it.

For more recommendations, check out our What to Stream section.