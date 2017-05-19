Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing What to Stream the Weekend of May 19, 2017

TVGuide.com editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor has some suggestions for shows to stream this weekend. What's a better way to spend a spring weekend than binging some heavy-duty dystopian drama? We'll tell you: nothing.

Here are Mickey's picks for the weekend of May 19, 2017:

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



1.Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix's silly comedy heads into its third season of rediscovering the world, and this time Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is off to college! Expect guest stints from Laura Dern, Maya Rudolph and more.

Tommy Dewey, Michaela Watkins and Tara Lynne Barr, Casual



2. Casual

Hulu's look at dating life after divorce moves into its third season with a big change: Valerie (Michaela Watkins) moves out of Alex's house for the first time since the show started. Get your relatable comedy right here.

Orphan Black



3. Orphan Black

BBC America's science-fiction thriller will conclude its run with the upcoming fifth season, which will hopefully answer all your questions. And fans, don't worry. Krystal has been confirmed to return.

The Keepers



4. The Keepers

Netflix hopes the true-crime genre still has some steam left in it. After the incredibly successful Making a Murderer, the streaming service is offering up The Keepers, which investigates the death of a nun in Baltimore in 1969, and the possible cover up behind her killing.

