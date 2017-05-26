Now Playing What to Stream the Weekend of May 26, 2017

Feel like staying indoors the last weekend of May? TVGuide.com editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor has a few binge-watch suggestions that will help you make it to June.

Here are Mickey's picks for the weekend of May 19, 2017:

Bloodline



1. Bloodline

The third and final season of Bloodline drops on Netflix this weekend, and even more murder and mayhem is headed to Monroe County. This season, prepare for Sally Rayburn (Sissy Spacek) to get her hands dirty with the newest crime/coverup.

Brad Pitt, Sir Ben Kingsley

2. War Machine

Brad Pitt's new movie, War Machine, is launching on Netflix at the same time it hits theaters, meaning you can get your latest Pitt-fix from the comfort of your own couch. Based on the true stories of military operations in Afghanistan, Pitt plays man's man General Glen McMahon, who has been sent to the Middle East to end the war. You can even spot a news clip of President Obama in the film, reinforcing the balance of fiction and reality.

George Lazenby, Becoming Bond



3. Becoming Bond

Bond fans have got to check out Becoming Bond on Hulu. True fans will remember George Lanzeby's short stint as 007, and this short documentary details the story of how the young actor was plucked from obscurity to play the most famous movie character of all time.

Jackie Cruz, Diane Guerrero, Orange Is the New Black



4. Orange is the New Black

After the game-changing events of the Season 4 finale, you have got to catch back up on Netflix's drama about a women's prison, Orange is the New Black, so you can binge the all-new season next month.