Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

BoJack Horseman

1. BoJack Horseman

This irreverent animated series follows a former '90s sitcom star who makes his way back to the spotlight after a ghostwriter pens his heartfelt autobiography. However, his struggle with accepting happiness gets in the way of his renewed success. Season 4 heads to Netflix on Sept. 8.

One Mississippi

2. One Mississippi

Inspired by comedian Tig Notaro's life, this dark comedy follows Tig after she returns to her hometown in Mississippi. Contending with the death of her mother as well as her own mortality, she sets on a journey to unearth uncomfortable truths about herself and her family. Season 2, which centers on themes like new beginnings and finding love, premieres Sept. 8 on Amazon Prime.

Alan Tudyk, Con Man

3. Con Man

In this comedy, Wray Nerely (Alan Tudyk) is a struggling actor who starred as a spaceship pilot on the cult classic sci-fi series, Spectrum. A decade later, his career has stalled and he's left navigating the convention circuit -- unlike his former co-star Jack Moore (Nathan Fillion) who has found success since the show ended. Seasons 1 and 2 of the short-form web series head to Syfy starting Sept. 9 at 10/9c.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander

4. Outlander

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Sept. 10 at 8/7c, catch up on this romantic drama about two lovers torn apart by time on Starz. Adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon, the story centers on a former British Army nurse named Claire (Caitriona Balfe) on her second honeymoon in Scotland who suddenly finds herself transported to 1743. There, she falls in love, marries and eventually gets pregnant with a Scottish hunk, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). At the start of the new season, she's back in her time and has raised their now adult daughter with her husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Believing Jamie to be dead, new evidence suggests otherwise and now she must find her way back to him.