Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Jerry Seinfeld

1. Jerry Before Seinfeld

Get an intimate look at the comedian's life before Seinfeld in this stand-up special which features great tidbits like old videos, past jokes, and even interviews with people from his earlier days as a rising comedian. It will also be interspersed with previously unreleased material, including a library of legal pads with every joke he's written since 1975. Catch it when it heads to Netflix on Sept. 19.

Fuller House

2. Fuller House

The new season celebrates 30 years of Tanner Family antics with Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) heading back to the house that started it all. However, this season won't be all about looking to the past. We're going to see some big changes like Steve (Scott Weinger) closing the book on his epic romance with DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) by getting married in Japan. Well, if he can actually go through with the wedding. Watch it all unfold when Season 4 lands on Netflix Sept. 22.

Transparent

3. Transparent

Season 4 will find the Pfeffermans setting off on a spiritual and political journey while digging deep into their family's history. It all starts when Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) makes a shocking discovery while in Israel speaking at a conference. The reveal prompts the rest of the family, including Ali (Gaby Hoffman), Sarah (Amy Landecker), Josh (Jay Duplass) and Shelly (Judith Light), to join her abroad. As they walk adrift in the desert, each member of the family heads down their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth. The new season makes its way to Amazon on Sept. 22.

Star Trek: Discovery

4. Star Trek: Discovery

Taking place 10 years before the original '60s series, this new journey centers on First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) who transfers to the Discovery for reasons we haven't quite figured out yet. This latest iteration is the first to focus on a character who isn't the captain, offers up our first woman of color lead and provides the first on-screen depiction of that infamous Klingon war. Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. Plus, the second episode will stream CBS All Access immediately after the broadcast premiere.

(Full Disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS. )