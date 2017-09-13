Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. The Mindy Project

If you didn't already watch the premiere, this weekend is a great time to catch up. The new season will see many fan favorites returning including Mindy's ex Danny (Chris Messina). Plus, Mindy Kaling's A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon will appear in multiple episodes in a top-secret role. The quirky Hulu series kicked off its sixth and final season on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

2. Broad City

Catch the comedy about 20-something best friends (Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer) trying to make it work in New York City. The first three seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu and Season 4 premieres Sept. 14 at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central. This season's guests include RuPaul, Jane Curtin, Steve Buscemi, Wanda Sykes and...Shania Twain! Yes, she's finally appearing!

3. Better Things

The FX drama follows the story of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), a working actor raising her three daughters Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) on her own in Los Angeles. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu and Season 2 premieres Sept. 14 at 10/9c on FX.

4. American Vandal

A spoof of all the true-crime documentaries and podcasts currently dominating pop culture, this eight-episode series centers on a guy named Dylan Maxwell who is accused of a crime so heinous that he gets expelled from school. Find out #WhoDrewtheDicks when it heads to Netflix on Sept. 15.