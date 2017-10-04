Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Bonus Family

1. Bonus Family aka Bonusfamiljen

This Swedish dramedy centers around a family trying to co-exist with each other's exes and children. While NBC is developing an American version of the popular series, you can catch the original on Netflix starting Thursday, Oct. 5. The show's title stems from the fact that Sweden doesn't use the terms "stepmother" and "stepfather," opting for "bonus mother" and "bonus father" instead.

Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, Once Upon a Time

2. Once Upon a Time

Catch up on the fantasy series about your favorite fairytale characters with surprising twists. The new season will see a grown-up Henry (Andrew J. West) now residing in Hyperion Heights as his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) tries to convince him to believe in magic again. Seasons 1-6 are currently available on Netflix and Hulu, and Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

Suburra

3. Suburra

Based on a real-life Italian political scandal, this series follows three young men who vow to take over organized crime in Rome, including its lucrative business relationships with the Vatican and the Italian government. It comes from the same creative team behind the critically acclaimed international hit Gomorrah. It also heads to Netflix on Friday, Oct. 6.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks

4. Spielberg

Get to know the man behind such cinematic masterpieces as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Saving Private Ryan on a much deeper level. Susan Lacy's documentary explores the acclaimed director's prolific career, which spans more than half a century. She spoke to a number of his famous friends including Drew Barrymore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, J.J. Abrams, Liam Neeson, Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey. The film heads to HBO on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8/7c. If TV isn't your thing, you can also stream it on HBO Go.