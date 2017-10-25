Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

1. Stranger Things

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is back, but something's a little off. Season 2 will uncover why he's throwing up slugs in the sink, and how being in the Upside Down has changed him. Sean Astin heads to the sci-fi series as Joyce's (Winona Ryder) new boyfriend and Paul Reiser joins as a doctor helping Will recover. Catch the new season when it heads to Netflix on Friday, Oct. 27.

Jaimie Alexander, Blindspot

2. Blindspot

The new season will see Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) staging a much-needed reunion. Now that she knows everything about what has happened over the last two years -- including the bombshell that Rich Dot Com (Ennis Esmer) now works for the FBI -- she'll have to handle her brother Roman who has returned and is seeking revenge. Season 3 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on NBC. If you miss the episode, catch it streaming on the network's website or on Hulu.

Michael Jackson's Halloween

3. Michael Jackson's Halloween

Get into the Halloween spirit with this musical special which centers around a spooky hotel located at 777 Jackson Street. Full of secrets, including an animated Michael Jackson in residence, this sets the stage for a fun trip through the King of Pop's most iconic songs. Featuring the voices of Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons, it heads to CBS on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c. Don't worry if you missed the episode. It will also be available to stream on CBS All Access.

David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special

4. The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special

David S. Pumpkins, Tom Hanks' standout character from Saturday Night Live's haunted elevator skit, is back with his own Halloween special. The celebrity-packed animated affair will feature voices from the likes of Peter Dinklage and so many more. Catch it on NBC Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30/10:30c. Plus, it will also be available to stream on Hulu and the network's website.

