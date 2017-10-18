Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Freakish

This teen horror series centers around a group of high school students (played by Liza Koshy, Hayes Grier, Meghan Rienks, Niki Demartino, Leo Howard, and Aislinn Paul) trapped inside their school after a nearby chemical plan explodes. The devastating blast turns their neighbors into freaks and they're forced to try and fend for themselves. After losing one of their own in the Season 1 finale, the new season will see them trying to grapple with the devastating death while trying to survive. Season 2 heads to Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

2. The Eleven

This six-part true-crime docuseries follows the story of eleven teenage girls who were murdered under mysterious circumstances around the Galveston, Texas area during the '70s. Lise Olsen and Fred Paige lead the investigation after coming across a confession letter from a convicted murderer named Edward Harold Bell. Through various interviews, they'll try to solve the mystery behind the murders and find justice for those young women. The series premieres Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9/8c on A&E and will also be available to stream on the network's website.

3. The Walking Dead

The zombie drama returns with its 100th episode which will see tons of great Easter eggs, including a shot-by-shot remake of a scene from the very first episode. In the new season, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) tries to unite several factions including our core group (featuring the likes of Carl, Maggie, Daryl and Michonne) and the Alexandrians in an effort to defeat the Saviors, led by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Season 8 premieres Sunday at 9/8c on AMC. If you miss the episode live, you can catch it streaming on the network's website.