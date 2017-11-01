Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T. Photo: Monty Brinton, CBS

1. S.W.A.T.

Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore headlines this reboot of the popular '70s series which boasts that iconic theme song. Follow the explosions, the tension and the drama as executive producers Shawn Ryan (The Shield) and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (Southland, CSI: NY) tackle today's important issues. The first episode, which centers on the police shooting of an unarmed black man, will be directed by Fast and the Furious helmer Justin Lin. Catch the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS or stream it on CBS All Access.

Alias Grace Photo: Jan Thijs/Netflix, Photo: Jan thijs

2. Alias Grace

This six-part murder mystery is based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, who also wrote The Handmaid's Tale. Taking place in a small Canadian town during the 19th century, it centers on an Irish servant accused of murdering the family she worked for. The big question is whether or not she has amnesia or if she's lying and is actually a sociopath. The mini-series stars Sarah Gadon as the potential murderer and Anna Paquin as the lady of the house. It heads to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 3.

Frankie Shaw, SMILF Photo: Showtime

3. SMILF

Frankie Shaw adapted her award-winning short film of the same name into a full-blown series centering on a young single mom in Boston in search of some companionship. Rounding out the cast is Rosie O'Donnell as her overbearing mom and Connie Britton as a helicopter parent who hires Frankie to tutor her kid. It premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10/9c on Showtime and will also be available to stream through the network's app.

Alia Shawkat, Search Party Photo: TBS

4. Search Party

Ahead of the new season, catch up on this strangely funny show about a group of twentysomething friends investigating the disappearance of a college friend who they sort of care about, but not really. This season will feature celebrity guest appearances from the likes of Rosie Perez and Ron Livingston. Stream Season 1 through the TBS app and then catch the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10/9c on TBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)