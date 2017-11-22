Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Marvel's Runaways Photo: Hulu

1. Marvel's Runaways

They might not be best friends, but this group of teens must come together to stop their parents from performing ritual sacrifices. The series comes from Gossip Girl executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and is set within Marvel's cinematic universe. The first three episodes arrived on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 21, just in time to distract you from awkward family dinners over this holiday weekend.

Godless Photo: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

2. Godless

Created by Steven Soderbergh, this limited series centers on a man named Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell) who is on the run from a group of outlaws led by his former boss, Jack Griffin (Jeff Daniels) after betraying them. He finds shelter in a secluded town comprised of only women. The western, which consists of seven episodes, also stars Michelle Dockery as a widow hailing from the mysterious town and Law & Order alum Sam Waterston as a member of law enforcement on the hunt for Roy. It heads to Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

She's Gotta Have It Photo: David Lee/Netflix

3. She's Gotta Have It

An adaptation of Spike Lee's acclaimed film of the same name, this series marks his first venture into television. The story follows a Brooklyn creative (DeWanda Wise) trying to figure out which one of the three men she's currently dating is "the one." The 10-episode first season arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 23.