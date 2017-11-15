Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Tony Danza, There's... Johnny! Photo: Lisa Rose/Hulu

1. There's... Johnny!

Created by Paul Reiser and Mad About You co-creator David Steven Simon, the series follows two young crewmembers of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1972 who try to work their way up the ranks while navigating a complicated world. Jane Levy and Tony Danza co-star in this newcomer which premieres Thursday, Nov. 16 on Hulu.

Jim Carrey, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond Photo: Netflix

2. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

This documentary follows Jim Carrey on the set of the Andy Kaufman biopic Man in the Moon which saw the comedic actor make everyone call him "Andy." The film explores whether or not his antics on set were deep character work, performance art, a nervous breakdown, the truest homage to Andy Kaufman ever — or all of the above. Catch the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes-footage when it arrives on Netflix Friday, Nov. 17.

Jon Bernthal, Marvel's The Punisher Photo: Nicole Rivelli /Netflix

3. Marvel's The Punisher

Marvel's latest Netflix series follows a vigilante named The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) who uncovers a major conspiracy running deep in the seedy criminal underworld. His new mission is to expose the truth about the injustices that affect more than just his family. The series, which sort of crosses over with Marvel's Daredevil, heads to the streaming service on Friday, Nov. 17.

Search Party Photo: TBS

4. Search Party

This weirdly funny dark comedy follows a group of friends investigating the disappearance of a college friend who they sort of care about, but not really. While they may have solved the mystery of what happened, Season 2 finds them dealing with a slew of other problems after they accidentally killed someone in the Season 1 finale. The series stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner and The Mayor's Brandon Micheal Hall. New episodes arrive Sunday, Nov. 19 on TBS. However, if you miss the live broadcast, you can also stream it through the network's app.