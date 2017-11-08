Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Maria Bamford, Lady Dynamite Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

1. Lady Dynamite

Maria Bamford stars in this semi-autobiographical comedy which explores the relationship between her self-described mental issues and her own brand of comedy. The new season will feature a slew of celebrity guest stars including Andy Samberg, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, Judy Greer, Jason Mantzoukas, and "Weird Al" Yankovic. Season 2 heads to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 10.

No Activity Photo: CBS

2. No Activity

From the creative minds of Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die comes this cop comedy about the long hours spent on a stakeout. The series stars Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows and series co-creator Patrick Brammall. A number of funny guest stars will drop by including Amy Sedaris, Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell, Jake Johnson, Bob Odenkirk, Bridget Everett and J.K. Simmons. Catch it streaming on CBS All Access starting Sunday, Nov. 12.

Josh Hutcherson, Future Man Photo: Brandon Hickman, Hulu

3. Future Man

Josh Hutcherson stars as a janitor who receives a visit from commandos from the future who inform him that he's the key to saving their civilization from annihilation. The sci-fi series looks to subvert the time-travel tropes seen in films like Back to the Future and The Terminator. Seth Rogen and Jonah Goldberg serve as executive producers. Look for it on Hulu starting Tuesday, Nov. 14.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)