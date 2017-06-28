For those planning to take advantage of the holiday weekend with some much-needed binge watching, we've got a few ideas on what you should stream. Here's TVGuide.com editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor's top picks for the weekend.

Ramses, Raven and Jason, Big Brother 19

1. Big Brother

The beloved reality series is back for its 19th season and this year, the theme is Summer of Temptation. The decked out house has a "Vegas in the '70s" vibe with lots of mirrors, plus gold and velvet furnishing. You can watch each episode as they air on CBS or follow along live thanks to the 24-hour feeds on CBS All Access.

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

2. David Lynch: The Art Life

Take a look at David Lynch, the artist, in this new documentary which is available on Amazon Prime. His relationship with the canvas is said to be just as innovative as his work in film.

Naomi Watts, Gypsy

3. Gypsy

This 10-episode drama stars Naomi Watts as a therapist who grows bored of her privileged life. She then inserts herself into her patients' lives to see if they're telling the truth in her sessions. It heads to Netflix this Friday, June 30.

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture" Leonard Nimoy 1978 © 1978 Gene Trindl

4. Star Trek

No, Star Trek: Discovery isn't here yet, but you can catch the first nine Star Trek films streaming on Hulu and Amazon for the first time ever. They include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek VII: Generations, Star Trek VIII: First Contact and Star Trek IX: Insurrection.

