We're nearing the end of the month which means it's a great to time get some binge-watching under your belt before a crop of new shows comes rolling in. To help you decide, TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. The Incredible Jessica James

The Daily Show alum Jessica Williams stars as an aspiring playwright in New York City who is on the rebound. She strikes up a friendship with guy named Boone (Chris O'Dowd) and comedy ensues. The film comes from writer director Jim Strouse and also stars Get Out's Lakeith Stanfield , Master of None's Noël Wells and The Get Down's Zabryna Guevara . It heads to Netflix on July 28.

2. The Last Tycoon

Adapted from F. Scott Fitzgerald's unfinished novel, the story centers on a Hollywood executive named Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer) and his power struggle with former mentor and current studio head Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer). The '30s drama also stars Lily Collins , House of Cards' Dominique McElligott and Bailey Noble. It premieres July 28 on Amazon Prime.

3. Room 104

This anthology series comes from Jay and Mark Duplass , the sibling duo behind the comedy, Togetherness. Taking place in a single hotel room, each episode will center on a different guest passing through. In the first episode, a babysitter is charged with watching a peculiar boy and things go horribly wrong. The series makes its debut July 28 on HBO Go.

4. Rick and Morty

Before Season 3 premieres July 30 on Adult Swim, catch up on the first two seasons this weekend. The show about a sociopathic scientist named Rick and his crazy adventures with his grandson Morty is currently streaming its first two seasons on Hulu.