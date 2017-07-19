As we head deeper into summer, tons of new shows are popping up making it hard to keep track. But don't worry, TV Guide is here to help you out. Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few ideas on what you should stream this weekend.

Jason Bateman, Ozark

1. Ozark

This exciting new drama stars Jason Bateman as a money-manager who finds him self in too deep with a Mexican drug cartel that's using him to launder their funds. In an effort to protect his wife (Laura Linney) and kids, he uproots them to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks where they try to live off the grid as criminals and the FBI close in on them. The series heads to Netflix on Friday, July 21.

2. Ballers

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson reprises his role as a former pro football player named Spencer Strasmore who turns to the business side of the sport. This time around, he's looking to bring a team to Las Vegas and he'll need the help of a local bigwig played by Steve Guttenberg to help him accomplish his goal. Season 3 premieres Sunday, July 23 at 10/9c on HBO Go.

Issa Rae, Insecure

3. Insecure

Now single and ready to mingle, Issa is finally ready for her "ho' phase." Follow along as she embarks on lots of funny, disastrous dates while also reconnecting with her exes Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Daniel (Y'lan Noel). Catch Season 2 when it premieres Sunday, July 23 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO Go.

Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Broad City

4. Broad City

The weekend is the perfect time to catch up on the comedy about 20-something best friends (Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer) trying to make it work in New York City. The first three seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu and Season 4 is slated to premiere Aug. 23 on Comedy Central. This season's guests include RuPaul, Jane Curtin, Steve Buscemi, Wanda Sykes and...Shania Twain?! Yep, she's actually appearing.