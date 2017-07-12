Plan on spending the weekend indoors? Looking for something good to watch? Not to worry, TV Guide has your back! Here are Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor's picks for what to stream this weekend.

What would you do if the Earth was facing total destruction in six months? That's the issue at the center of the CBS show which premieres Wednesday, July 12 at 9/8c. Starring Ian Anthony Dale, it will also be available to stream on CBS All Access.

2. Friends from College

The comedy centers on a group of college friends who are now in their 40s and living in New York City. It comes from writer-director Nick Stoller , the man behind Forgetting Sarah Marshall among others and features an all-star cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders and Fred Savage. It heads to Netflix on Friday, July 14.

3. To the Bone

Lily Collins stars in this intense drama as an anorexic woman who seeks unconventional treatment at a group home. The show also features the likes of Keanu Reeves and Claws actress Carrie Preston, and will also be available on Netflix on July 14.

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

4. Game of Thrones

Winter is here and you definitely don't want to miss out. Follow the Starks, Lannisters and more as they stake their claims for that coveted Iron Throne. Season 7, which will be the shortest one yet with only seven episodes to digest, returns to HBO and HBO Go on July 16 at 9/8c.

Bojack Horseman

5. BoJack Horseman

The animated series follows a washed up actor who starred in a '90s family sitcom. He makes his way back to the spotlight after a ghostwriter pens his heartfelt autobiography. However, his struggle with accepting happiness gets in the way of his renewed success. Season 4 heads to Netflix on Sept. 8, giving you plenty of time to catch up before then.