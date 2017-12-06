Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Stripped Photo: Bravo

1. Stripped

Taking a cue from its Scandinavian predecessor, this reality series is a social experiment about superficiality. Participants begin their 21-day journey naked in an empty room, literally stripped of everything they own. Forced to live without their beloved possessions, they'll be able to acquire one thing they can't live without each week. Catch this exciting new show when it premieres on Bravo Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10/9c. If you miss it live, be sure to stream it on the network's website.

Simon Merrells, Knightfall Photo: Larry Horricks/HISTORY

2. Knightfall

Boasting Marvel's The Avengers star Jeremy Renner as an executive producer, this Medieval drama follows the Knights Templar during the Crusades. The show marks the third scripted series for the network (after Vikings and Six) and will feature plenty of memorable characters along the way including knights, the Pope and a queen. The first season consists of 10 episodes and makes its debut Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c on The History Channel. It will also be available to stream through the network's website.

James Roday and Dulé Hill, Psych: The Movie Photo: USA Network, Alan Zenuk/USA Network

3. Psych: The Movie

Everyone's favorite fake psychic is back for a special holiday movie featuring all of the key players, including James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson Corbin Bernsen, and Timothy Omundson. The new adventure finds Sean and Gus tracking down a mysterious figure who has targeted one of their own. Catch the film when it airs Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA or stream it later on the network's website.

Claire Foy, The Crown Photo: Robert Viglasky / Netflix

4. The Crown

Claire Foy stars in her final outing as Queen Elizabeth II for the Netflix series before Olivia Colman takes over the role. The new season finds the royal matriarch balancing life as a monarch, a mother and a wife while also dealing with a number of political scandals. New episodes will detail her friendship with Jackie Kennedy as well as her conflict with her family over England's response to the events of World War II. Season 2 arrives on Netflix Friday, Dec. 8.

The Grand Tour

5. The Grand Tour

Former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return for a second round of fun adventures with stunning cars. The new season will include even more fabulous treks around the globe by the car enthusiasts who will test their vehicles' mechanical limits with wild experiments like driving up and down a ski slope. Catch the new season when it heads to Amazon on Friday, Dec. 8.