Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Photo: Amazon

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Check out this dramedy about a housewife-turned-comedian from Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino. the series just scored two Golden Globe nominations including Best Comedy and Best Actress in a Comedy. When Midge Maisel's husband leaves her after admitting to an affair, she gets drunk and heads over to the comedy club he regularly appears at to perform an impromptu bit. The act goes over well and after a night in jail for exposing herself, she decides to follow her new passion. Stream it now on Amazon.

Sasha Morfaw, Kerry Bishe and Toby Huss, Halt and Catch Fire Photo: Bob Mahoney/AMC

2. Halt and Catch Fire

The other tech show you should probably be watching (hey there, Mr. Robot), this '80s drama takes place at the dawn of the computing age. Watch as computers progress from personal devices to video games to data algorithms over the course of its four seasons. Stream the show now on Netflix.

Bunheads Photo: Adam Taylor, ABC Family via Getty Images

3. Bunheads

Now's your chance to watch the show that many say was canceled too soon. Another series from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, the story follows a former Vegas showgirl who relocates with her husband to a small town where she snags a job as a ballet teacher. The show's first is now on Hulu.

Juan Pablo de Santiago, El Chapo Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

4. El Chapo

This biographical series follows the notorious kingpin's life from his rise with the Guadalajara cartel to his arrest. Picking where the first season left off, Season 2 covers his escape and eventual recapture. Catch it on Netflix beginning Friday.

Erased Photo: Netflix

5. Erased

This live-action adaption of the popular anime following a manga author who travels back in time to stop his mother from being murdered. However, an expected turn of events finds him at the center of a crime spree involving his grade-school classmates who are kidnapped. It heads to Netflix on Friday.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson Photo: Aaron Epstein

6. Jean-Claude Van Johnson

Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as a fictionalized version of himself who uses his film career as a cover for his secret life as a special agent. The six-part half-hour series, which also features The Cosby Show's Phylicia Rashad, will be available to stream on Amazon beginning Friday.

Andy Walken, A Christmas Story Live! Photo: FOX

5. A Christmas Story Live!

Get into the holiday spirit with a live staging of the Tony Award-winning play based on the classic film. Starring Matthew Broderick, Maya Rudolph and Jane Krakowki, catch it Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7/6c on Fox. If you miss the live airing, however, be sure to stream it on the network's website.