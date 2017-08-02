It's a new month which means there are tons of new shows to binge. To help you decide, TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Channing Tatum, Comrade Detective

1. Comrade Detective

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this satirical comedy about an '80s buddy cop series which promoted Commnist ideals, inspired a deep nationalism and was watched by millions of Romanians. Now it's been digitally remastered and dubbed in English for the first time, with Tatum and Gorden-Levitt lending their voices. It heads to Amazon Prime on Aug. 4.

Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later

2. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

The Camp Firewood gang is back and they're just as funny as ever. The eight-part limited series picks up in 1991, a decade after the events of the 2001 film and 2015 prequel. The beloved camp is now in trouble, prompting everyone to do whatever they can to save it. Hairstyles have changed and families were started, but the shenanigans remain the same. Catch up with the gang 10 years later when series drops Aug. 4 on Netflix.

The Sinner

3. The Sinner

Jessica Biel headlines this gruesome drama based on the novel of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr. It centers on a young mother who commits a brutal murder in public (on a beach, no less) but has no idea why she did it. Watch it on USA Network's streaming app USA Live beginning Aug. 2.

Ray Donovan

4. Ray Donovan

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere in August, catch up on the first four seasons this weekend. The show centers on a Hollywood fixer named Ray (Liev Schreiber) who makes celebrity problems disappear. Seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream on Hulu.