Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Disjointed

This trippy comedy comes from Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre and former Daily Show writer David Javerbaum. Starring Kathy Bates as a lawyer and activist who becomes the owner of a marijuana dispensary, the series features hallucinatory sequences, animation and so much more. It heads to Netflix on Aug. 25.

2. The Tick

A remake of the 2001 Fox series and based on the comic of the same name, this Amazon Original follows an accountant named Arthur Everest (Griffin Newman) who realizes that his city is owned by a super villain everyone thought was long dead. Having no powers whatsoever, he teams up with a strange, yet endearing hero named The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz). Together, they try to save the city and thwart a few other crimes along the way. The first half of the season arrives on Amazon on Aug. 25.

3. Whitney. "Can I Be Me"

Named after a phrase she frequently used, this unauthorized documentary about Whitney Houston tells the story of the famed singer's insistence on perfection in her career, troubled marriage and struggles with addiction. Directed by Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal, the man behind the critically-acclaimed unauthorized documentary about Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Whitney. "Can I Be Me" premieres on Showtime on Aug. 25.

4. Once Upon a Time

Ahead of the Season 7 premiere on Oct. 6, catch up on the fantasy series which will see a grown up Henry (Andrew J. West) now residing in Hyperion Heights as his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) tries to convince him to believe in magic again. Seasons 1-5 are currently available on Netflix and Season 6 will be added on Aug. 25. This past season is already available on Hulu.