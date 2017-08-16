Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Ed Westwick, White Gold

1. White Gold

Set in Essex in the '80s, Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick stars in this British comedy about a group of ethically-challenged salesmen who make their living off of vinyl replacement windows. Catch the series, which features heavy Cockney accents and questionable morals, when it debuts on Netflix starting Aug. 17.

Marvel's The Defenders

2. Marvel's The Defenders

This mega superhero team-up brings together the stars from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist -- it's Netflix's TV Avengers, basically. They assemble to take on the season's big bad, Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), who happens to be the leader of an ancient organization that wants to rule NYC. The much-anticipated series heads to Netflix on Aug. 18.

What Happened to Monday

3. What Happened to Monday

If you ever wanted to know what a dystopian future in which families are only allowed one child looks like, this Netflix original film should be right up your alley. Willem Dafoe stars as a father of identical septuplets (all played by Noomi Rapace) whose names correspond with the days of the week and who are only allowed in public on the day of their namesake as they share one identity. The series, which picks up right when Monday goes missing, also premieres on Aug. 18. Glenn Close co-stars as the evil head of the population control bureau.

Tiffany Haddish

4. Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!

The breakout star of Malcolm D. Lee's summer box office hit Girls Trip steps out on her own in her first ever comedy special. Described as racy and honest, the Showtime special premieres on Aug. 18 at 9/8c.

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

5. Episodes

The comedy's final season finds Matt (Matt LeBlanc) hosting a hit game show but unfortunately for him, that means people are forgetting that he's really an actor. Meanwhile, Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are stuck working under Sean's humorless and talent deprived ex-partner which would be okay if he wasn't in charge of their beloved project. The series begins its final run Aug. 20 at 10/9c.